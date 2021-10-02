College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night.

Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.

Stanford had other plans, though.

The Cardinal upset the Ducks, 31-24, in overtime on Saturday night.

We will have a new No. 3 overall team when the polls come out on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon is just a couple of weeks removed from a big win at Ohio State. Fast forward to Saturday night and the Ducks are getting upset by the Cardinal.

There’s still a lot of college football season left, but Oregon will likely need to win out – and maybe get some help – in order to make the College Football Playoff.