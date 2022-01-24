Oregon Star CJ Verdell Announces NFL Draft Decision

Oregon running back CJ Verdell – one of the most underrated backs in college football – has made a decision on the 2022 NFL Draft.

Verdell announced on Monday that he is heading to the pros. His college football career at the University of Oregon has come to a close.

“The memories and friendships that I have made over these last five years are ones that I will cherish and carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Verdell. “With all this being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Oregon.

“7 OUT.”

"'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. '" — Jeremiah 29:11.

This is a significant loss for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, who are now down their top two running backs from last season. Travis Dye announced his transfer to USC last week.

Verdell was a bowling ball of a running back during his time in Eugene. He’s a physical prospect capable of picking up the extra yards when needed. His injury history is a concern, though, because of his running style. That’ll no doubt be a question mark leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Oregon, meanwhile, will have to give the rock to a few youngsters next season. Byron Cardwell figures to be the next Oregon star. Sean Dollars should also get plenty of carries.

The Ducks begin their 2022 season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs.