One of Joe Lunardi’s bubble teams kept its tournament hopes alive with a major upset win on Thursday night.

The University of Oregon men’s basketball team entered Thursday night’s clash vs. No. 12 UCLA having lost three of its last four games to fall to 17-10 on the year. Somehow ESPN’s Lunardi, the network’s premier bracketologist, still had the Ducks on the bubble entering Thursday’s Pac-12 battle. The Ducks can take a deep breath, at least for the moment.

Unranked Oregon knocked off No. 12 UCLA 68-63 on Thursday evening to move to 18-10 overall and 11-6 in conference play. The Ducks received strong efforts from their three veteran guards. De’Vion Harmon (17 points and six rebounds), Jacob Young (14 points, six assists and five rebounds) and Will Richardson (11 points, nine rebounds and four assists) led Oregon to victory.

Just a week ago, Oregon was blown out by 11-16 Arizona State and practically saw its tournament hopes lost. Fast forward to now, the Ducks are still alive on the bubble after taking down UCLA.

Oregon entered Thursday night’s game in Joe Lunardi’s “next four out.” The Ducks will no doubt move up after their latest upset win.

Beloved CBB analyst Jon Rothstein has liked what he’s seen from Dana Altman’s team as of late. Oregon nearly upset No. 2 Arizona last Saturday but fell short in a 84-81 loss. The Ducks have clearly figured something out, however, after beating a UCLA team ranked 12th overall.

“If you watched Oregon against UCLA tonight and versus Arizona last Saturday, you’d know that they were a team that could ADVANCE in the NCAA Tournament. Ducks are in position,” Rothstein tweeted.

Other college basketball fans have been discussing the Ducks’ upset win on Thursday night.