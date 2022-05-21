Orioles Make Decision On The No. 1 Prospect In Major League Baseball

On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles let everybody know "It's time."

Catcher Adley Rutschman, the top prospect in baseball, is officially being called up to the majors.

In a corresponding move, the Oriole's DFA'd catcher Antony Benboom.

The 24-year-old Rutschman was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. Through 179 games in the minors, Rutschman batted .282 with 30 homers and 38 doubles.

He just missed out on a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster due to a triceps injury that limited him in the spring. But when he returned, Rutschman hit over .300 with a trio of home runs across 19 games; giving Baltimore the confidence to bring him up.

The former No. 1 pick is expected to make his debut Saturday night against AL East-rival Tampa Bay.

The Orioles are currently in the cellar of the division, which is nothing new for the past half-decade of Baltimore baseball.