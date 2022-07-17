Orioles Pick Son Of Former MLB All-Star No. 1 Overall In Draft

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway and the Baltimore Orioles started it off by making a very noteworthy selection with prior All-Star ties.

Baltimore selected 18-year-old high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion Matt Holliday.

But Holliday has more than just ties to other baseball stars to make him an appealing prospect. He's been one of the best high school players in the country for the better part of four years.

As a senior he battled .685 with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, 29 doubles and 30 steals in 40 games. His 89 hits as an amateur set a new national record.

The Baltimore Orioles have suffered through five straight losing seasons and have made just three playoff appearances since 1998. They're in the playoff mix right now, but will need to elevate their performance in the second half of the season to earn a wild card berth.

Maybe Jackson Holliday has the skill to be the elite shortstop that can get them back to the heights they reached with Cal Ripken Jr. But right now they would probably settle for him being a quality addition to a roster that doesn't have a lot going for it right now.

How long will it be before Jackson Holliday makes his Major League Baseball debut? Will he be an impact player in the league?