Orlando Brown Makes Big Move Amid Contract Speculation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Left tackle Orlando Brown has hired a new agent amid contract negotiations with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Brown has signed with Delta Sports Group's Michael Portner. The three-time Pro Bowler becomes the agency's first NFL client.

Per their release, Brown said their shared experience with diabetes brought them together, and he believes their "common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our home communities."

"At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract," Brown said. "Michael stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level."

Garofolo added that Brown didn't want an agent with ties to NFL general managers, and he sees Portner having never negotiated an NFL deal as a "positive."

Portner called working with Brown "a dream come true" and also expressed the importance of his client building a brand and pursuing passions beyond football.

Brown, a third-round pick in 2018, played every game in three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before getting traded to Kansas City for multiple draft picks last year. He was blocked at his preferred position of left tackle by All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who missed all but one game last season after suffering a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Brown has until July 15 to sign a long-term extension. Otherwise, he'll play out the 2022 season on the $16.66 million franchise tag Kansas City exercised in March.