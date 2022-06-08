Orlando Brown Makes His Thoughts On Contract Situation Clear

The Chiefs hit left tackle Orlando Brown with the franchise tag earlier this offseason. But as the Pro Bowler prepares for his second season in Kansas City, he and the organization expect to work out a longterm contract extension.

The deadline to workout an extension deal is July 15.

"Very confident. Very confident," Brown said Tuesday on NFL Total Access when asked about his contract negotiations. "Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I’m very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done.”

Brown arrived in Kansas City from Baltimore prior to the 2021 season. He started 16 games and logged his third-straight Pro-Bowl selection in his first season with the Chiefs.

Brown fit right in on the Chiefs' front line. He slotted in well on the new-look offensive line and protected Patrick Mahomes from the left tackle position.

Under the franchise tag, Brown is slotted to earn $16.662 million in 2022. If he signs an extension as expected, his salary will take a significant bump.