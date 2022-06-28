Orlando Pace's Son Lands Offer: College Football World Reacts

Landon Pace has landed an offer from his father's alma mater.

Pace announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State.

Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was an offensive tackle for the program from 1994-96. He then went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons (12 of which were with the Rams) before making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

His son is part of the class of 2025 and doesn't officially have a 247Sports ranking. That said, the fact that he already has an offer from Ohio State speaks volumes about what the coaches think about him.

Ohio State fans are excited about this news since they hope he eventually commits to the program.

We'll have to see if he commits to the Buckeyes in the next year or so.