Sports World Reacts To Oscar De La Hoya’s Performance

Oscar De La Hoya was part of the broadcast of Saturday night’s fight PPV for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren match in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans were amused by De La Hoya’s performance in the broadcasting booth, though many fans thought it was pretty bizarre.

De La Hoya, 48, had fans buzzing on social media on Saturday night.

Sporting News had some details on De La Hoya’s performance. It was something, to say the least:

De la Hoya, who is reportedly making a boxing comeback after a 13-year retirement, was excitable and slurring his words as he commentated on former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir’s bout with boxing veteran Steve Cunningham. Cunningham is a former navy serviceman whose nickname is ‘USS’. De la Hoya repeatedly called him ‘USSR’ The former 11-time world champion was also overheard in between rounds saying “put my face on screen more” and told Mike Tyson – who wasn’t in the arena – that he loved him.

So…yeah.

Unsurprisingly, De La Hoya was trending on social media for his announcing performance.

@arielhelwani he’s not buzzing, Oscar De La Hoya is plastered! This is the craziest event I’ve ever seen in my life. And I can’t turn it off. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

What the hell is Oscar De La Hoya talking about? pic.twitter.com/xvo5cnpYwH — adam (@TheRealAdamGee) April 18, 2021

oscar de la hoya can't feel his face right now — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 18, 2021

"I'm going to be the best motherf**ker out there" ~ Oscar De La Hoya looks like he's been partying before and during this entire show. #TrillerFightClub — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 18, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya sounds like the drunk uncle at a wedding reception that refuses to leave and just embarrasses the family. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

Paul, meanwhile, ended up defeating Askren in a first-round TKO. The former YouTube star turned fighter knocked down the former UFC fighter in the first round. While Askren managed to get up off the mat, referee Brian Stutts decided to end the fight.