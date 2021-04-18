The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Oscar De La Hoya’s Performance

Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday night.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 30: Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya gestures during a news conference for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on October 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kovalev will defend his title against Alvarez, who is making his debut at light heavyweight, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Oscar De La Hoya was part of the broadcast of Saturday night’s fight PPV for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren match in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans were amused by De La Hoya’s performance in the broadcasting booth, though many fans thought it was pretty bizarre.

De La Hoya, 48, had fans buzzing on social media on Saturday night.

Sporting News had some details on De La Hoya’s performance. It was something, to say the least:

De la Hoya, who is reportedly making a boxing comeback after a 13-year retirement, was excitable and slurring his words as he commentated on former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir’s bout with boxing veteran Steve Cunningham.

Cunningham is a former navy serviceman whose nickname is ‘USS’. De la Hoya repeatedly called him ‘USSR’

The former 11-time world champion was also overheard in between rounds saying “put my face on screen more” and told Mike Tyson – who wasn’t in the arena – that he loved him.

So…yeah.

Unsurprisingly, De La Hoya was trending on social media for his announcing performance.

Paul, meanwhile, ended up defeating Askren in a first-round TKO. The former YouTube star turned fighter knocked down the former UFC fighter in the first round. While Askren managed to get up off the mat, referee Brian Stutts decided to end the fight.


