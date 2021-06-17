Oscar De La Hoya Reportedly Schedules New Fight

Earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather stepped back into the ring for an exhibition fight, continuing a trend in the sport of boxing of past champions re-appearing for single bouts. He might’ve even inspired past opponent Oscar De La Hoya to agree to another fight later this year.

That’s right. De La Hoya, who’s won multiple titles in various weight divisions, will be back in the ring for an exhibition fight of his own this September.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, De La Hoya, 48, has agreed to an exhibition bout with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Sept. 18. The fight will likely take place in Las Vegas and both fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves.

Sources: Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort have agreed to a @triller exhibition boxing match on Sept. 18, likely in Las Vegas. 12-ounce gloves. De La Hoya hasn’t competed at since 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. Belfort is tied for third-most finishes in UFC — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2021

The exhibition contest will mark De La Hoya’s first fight in over a decade. He last got in the ring with all-time great Manny Pacquiao, where he lost in the eighth round back in 2008.

For most of the previous decade leading up that fight, De La Hoya proved to be one of the best boxers the sport had ever seen. He racked up an overall record of 39-6 and absolutely dominated in the 1990’s before the arrival of Mayweather and Pacquiao.

Now, at 48 years of age, De La Hoya will do his best to get back into the ring and prove to fans that he can still hold his own. Given that the fight will be an exhibition, expectations will be low but many will want to see what the former champ has left in the tank.

Belfort, 44, was known for his knockout ability during his career in UFC, so should be an interesting matchup for De La Hoya. Stay tuned for more details on the exhibition fight over the coming months.