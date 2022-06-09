Outback Bowl Has A New Name: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Football fans watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Auburn Tigers during the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2015 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

One of college football's biggest non-New Year's 6 bowl games is getting a name change and fans aren't too happy about it.

The beloved Outback Bowl will from here on out be known as the ReliaQuest Bowl. No, this isn't a joke or prank of some sort. Outback has ended its title sponsorship.

"ReliaQuest Bowl is the new name for the former Outback Bowl. Outback ended its title sponsorship & the bowl had been renamed the Tampa Bay Bowl for the past 3 months," said Brett McMurphy.

Another college football tradition has been thrown in the trash.

"All of college football’s greatest traditions are dying," said Brody Logan.

"So we agree: We’ll all still call it The Outback Bowl and pretend this rubbish isn’t real," wrote Connor O'Gara.

Some fans are wishing the Tampa Bay Bowl was the permanent name.

"NO NO NO, can we just leave it as the Tampa bowl… big bowl games shouldn’t be named after companies," one fan wrote.

"Hate it. Just call it the Tampa Bay Bowl presented by ReliaQuest gosh dang it," a fan said.

When you can't find the Outback Bowl on the schedule later this year, you now know why. Get used to calling it the ReliaQuest Bowl.