Ozzie Guillen Blasts Tony La Russa: MLB World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox talks with reporters before a game against the Oakland Athletics at U.S. Cellular Field on June 9, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ozzie Guillen took some time to call out Tony La Russa on "Postgame Live."

The former White Sox manager has had enough of the Chicago's skipper and the team's lack of fight after falling to 1-6 against the division rival Guardians this season. Saying:

The reason Tony La Russa came here [was] to direct this ballclub better than Rick Renteria. ... I ain't putting up with that type of baseball. ... He's a baseball genius. That's how much I love that man. How much I respect the man. ... He's looking like Rick Renteria with credentials.

The MLB world reacted to Guillen's comments on Twitter.

"Not here to agree or disagree," tweeted White Sox beat reporter Vinnie Duber. "But an observation: Sox fans' worry when TLR was hired was old-school style wouldn't work w/ today's players. He won players over. They say he's right guy for job. Now, point made in video is TLR is too deferential to players, not old school enough."

"The wild thing about this whole situation is TLR had the PERFECT ending to his managerial career before this," said Matt Infield. "I get why he walked away after the 2011 Cardinals run because it was never going to get better than that. Came back for a bad fit and this is the result."

"Pods and Ozzie are 100% right," commented Steve Morck.

"We need this type of energy from a manager," a fan said. "Get on his guys to play better. Ozzie has always cared and it’s sad seeing his frustration Bc he’s 100% right."

Tony La Russa's White Sox currently sit four games under .500 and in third place in the AL Central as the All-Star break approaches.