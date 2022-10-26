Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024.

According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.

“I have yet to talk to anyone in the UCLA and USC community who is in favor of the move,” Kliavkoff said. “I will say that I probably hear from folks who are not in favor of it.”

While Kliavkoff claims to have not talked to anyone who agrees with the move, someone decided it was a good idea.

Both UCLA and USC sit at 6-1 on the season and are on the rise from their recent slumps. A move to the Big Ten should help both programs - at least fiscally - moving forward.