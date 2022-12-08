Pac-12 Commissioner's Comment On Deion Sanders Goes Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12 is still searching for a new media rights deal and commissioner George Kliavkoff doesn't seem to mind.

One reason for that is due to Colorado hiring Deion Sanders away from Jackson State. Kliavkoff thinks that "he adds Value" to future negotiations with networks.

There's not expected to be a deal done before the end of the year after negotiations started back in July.

The current deal with FOX and ESPN is set to end in 2024, which is also when USC and UCLA are expected to join the Big Ten.

Sanders will bring in more casual viewers, especially if he's able to turn Colorado's program around. The Buffaloes have finished below .500 in four of their last five seasons but Sanders is bringing a winning culture in after going 27-5 as the Tigers' head coach.

We'll see if the conference can get something done before next season starts.