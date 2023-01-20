Pac-12 Reportedly Fires 2 Top Executives

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

On Friday, the Pac-12 fired two senior executives for "failing to disclose overpayments by a media distribution partner to the networks." This made the conference's annual revenue look stronger than it what it actually was.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff received approval from the Board of Directors to terminate these two employees.

The president of the Pac-12 Networks was one of the employees let go.

The distribution partner involved in this situation claims the overpayments totaled $50 million. This occurred over the course of several years.

According to Jon Wilner, ESPN and FOX are not the Pac-12 Networks' distribution partners.

The Pac-12 issued an official statement on this matter.

“Earlier today, the Pac-12 terminated the employment of two senior executives, effective immediately," the conference said. "This action was taken following an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel. The terminations resulted from a failure by those two executives to disclose material information to the Pac-12 Board of Directors and external Pac-12 auditors in connection with overpayments by a Pac-12 Networks distribution partner dating back to 2016.

“The Pac-12 took immediate and appropriate action to address this matter, consistent with best governance practices. Pac-12 leadership is committed to supporting our members and student-athletes, and always operating at the highest level of professionalism.”

Obviously, this is an awful look for the Pac-12. We'll see if the conference can quickly clean up its act.