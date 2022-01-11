Pacers Reportedly Make Decision On Lance Stephenson

The Born Ready renaissance continues. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lance Stephenson will remain with the Pacers for at least 10 more days.

“Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract,” Haynes reported.

Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 11, 2022

Stephenson has been heaven-sent since rejoining the Pacers for his third stint in Indiana.

In five games with the team, Stephenson is averaging 14.2 points, five assists, 3.2 rebounds and a steal in just 24 minutes of play. Including a 30-piece against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. While also bringing a new energy to the arena each night he takes the floor.

Stephenson is one of the most beloved characters in recent Pacers history. He was a critical role player for the Indiana teams of the mid-2010’s, with some classic playoff matchups against the Big 3 Miami Heat.

Perhaps best known for antagonizing LeBron James in the playoffs, Stephenson is a pure hooping wing that can give a team 20 points on any given night.

Prior to the 11 games he played in 2021-2022, Stephenson hadn’t been on on NBA floor since the 2018-2019 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

While right now Lance has only secured a second 10-day, NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Pacers will keep Stephenson on for the rest of the season.