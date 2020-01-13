The Spun

Packers vs. 49ers: Initial Betting Line Has Been Set

Aaron Rodgers rolls out for a pass against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Arik Armstead #91 and Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The NFC Championship Game will pit two of the sport’s most-iconic franchises against each other. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Las Vegas has already released its initial prediction for the contest.

The 49ers will enter Sunday’s game against the Packers as somewhat heavy favorites.

San Francisco has opened as a 7-point favorite.

That feels a little high, but the 49ers crushed the Packers in their regular season matchup. San Francisco dominated Green Bay, 37-8, on Nov. 24.

San Francisco wasn’t at full strength for that one, either.

Regardless, it should be a fun contest.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.


