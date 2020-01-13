The NFC Championship Game will pit two of the sport’s most-iconic franchises against each other. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Las Vegas has already released its initial prediction for the contest.

The 49ers will enter Sunday’s game against the Packers as somewhat heavy favorites.

San Francisco has opened as a 7-point favorite.

#49ers open as 7-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game against the #Packers, per @betonline_ag. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) January 13, 2020

That feels a little high, but the 49ers crushed the Packers in their regular season matchup. San Francisco dominated Green Bay, 37-8, on Nov. 24.

San Francisco wasn’t at full strength for that one, either.

Niners did not have Joe Staley, Dee Ford or Kwon Alexander the last time they played. — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) January 13, 2020

Regardless, it should be a fun contest.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.