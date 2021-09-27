The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Horrible Officiating Tonight

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers are playing an entertaining game on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Unfortunately, the officiating has been getting in the way.

There have been several questionable calls by the officiating crew on Sunday night, leading to many NFL fans taking to Twitter to roast the refs.

“It’s certainly not deciding the game but the officiating…sucks tonight. Not even arguable. That was NOT a catch,” Colin Cowherd tweeted.

“Sorry, NOT A CATCH. NEEDED GROUND TO CONTROL IT,” Skip Bayless added.

The Packers lead the 49ers, 24-21, with a little less than eight minutes to play on Sunday night.

Here’s the big call in question (though it wasn’t the only one on Sunday night):

Fans aren’t happy.

The only thing worse than the refs tonight is Cris Collinsworth defending these atrocious calls,” one fan tweeted.

It’s shaping up to be a fun finish, at least.

The Packers are about to get the ball, up three, with a little more than 7 minutes to play on Sunday night. The game is airing on NBC.

