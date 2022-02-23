Quarterback trade speculation doesn’t stop at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — it’s also extended to his backup Jordan Love.

In an offseason packed with uncertainty, many are wondering if Love will be included in possible future trade discussions. But when asked about this prospect on Wednesday, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst all but shut down these rumors.

According to Packers insider Matt Schneidman, the executive said it’s “very doubtful” that he would field any trade calls for Love.

“Honest question: Why would anyone trade anything of even remotely any value for Jordan Love? What has he actually shown other than being behind Rodgers?” one fan asked.

“That feels like the thing you have to say until you know what Rodgers plans to do,” another said.

With no disrespect to Jordan Love personally…he isn't getting them. https://t.co/b4Qia4voBn — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 23, 2022

Gutekunst and the Packers selected Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Through two seasons behind the back-to-back league MVP, he’s seen time in just six contests. Notching his first career start in Week 9, Love threw for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 7-13 loss.

Rodgers, who’s currently weighing his NFL options, has yet to make a decision on his possible return to the Packers in 2022.