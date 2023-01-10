Packers Admit They're Considering Significant Coaching Return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an unfortunate end on Sunday night.

Green Bay went on a late run after a 4-8 start to the season to have a shot at the playoffs. A win over the Detroit Lions would have had the Packers in the NFC playoffs.

However, Aaron Rodgers and company fell short of their goal, losing 20-16. With the loss, the Packers are now focused on the offseason, rather than competing in the playoffs.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Matt LaFleur admitted there could be a change to the coaching staff. He's thinking about bringing back former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"Matt LaFleur says he's 'definitely entertained' brining back former #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired as Denver Broncos head coach before his first season completed," Packers reporter Ryan Wood said.

Hackett lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos following a disastrous tenure.

Should the Packers bring him back?