Packers Admit They're Considering Significant Coaching Return
The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an unfortunate end on Sunday night.
Green Bay went on a late run after a 4-8 start to the season to have a shot at the playoffs. A win over the Detroit Lions would have had the Packers in the NFC playoffs.
However, Aaron Rodgers and company fell short of their goal, losing 20-16. With the loss, the Packers are now focused on the offseason, rather than competing in the playoffs.
On Monday afternoon, head coach Matt LaFleur admitted there could be a change to the coaching staff. He's thinking about bringing back former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
"Matt LaFleur says he's 'definitely entertained' brining back former #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired as Denver Broncos head coach before his first season completed," Packers reporter Ryan Wood said.
Hackett lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos following a disastrous tenure.
Should the Packers bring him back?