Packers Admit They’re Working Hard On Possible Trade

Most NFL teams typically play things pretty close to the vest when it comes to the trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers are taking a different approach, though.

Ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team is working hard on a potential move.

Green Bay improved to 7-1 on the season following Thursday night’s win over Arizona. However, the Packers were pretty short-handed on offense and lost tight end Robert Tonyan to an injury.

Perhaps the Packers are looking to add a skill player prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

LaFleur admitted on Monday that the Packers are “working extremely hard trying to find something.”

The Packers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but the NFC is pretty loaded at the top, so it makes sense for the NFC North franchise to have interest in bolstering its roster.

The NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

Will the Packers make a move?