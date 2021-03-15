Packers All-Pro Corey Linsley Makes Free Agency Decision

The NFL offensive line free agent market is picking up. Corey Linsley, the top center available, has found a new team.

Linsley, who was a first team All-Pro selection for the Green Bay Packers in 2020, has signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, per reports.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Linsley’s deal is worth up to $62.5 million.

Linsley was a fifth-round pick for the Packers out of Ohio State in 2014. He started 99 games over seven seasons, making the All-Rookie Team in his first campaign and earning All-Pro honors last year.

Linsley’s signing is the third major signing along the offensive line today. Guards Joe Thuney and Kevin Zeitler signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens respectively.

These three moves will be music to the ears of quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.