Packers Announce 1 Wide Receiver Won't Play vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be the only team shorthanded at wide receiver at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week and has not been able to practice lately.

Watkins has started both games for the Packers this season and leads the team with 111 receiving yards. No other player has more than 70.

The Packers have had a notable lack of experience in their receiving corps to start the season. Losing Watkins for this game will give them even less.

In the first two games of the season, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could not muster 250 passing yards. Some of that is due to the receivers' inexperience, but some of it may be a lack of chemistry.

Whatever the reason, the Packers offense has not been as high-flying as its been in these first two games.

The Packers have had slow starts to a season before, of course. But with big games against the Buccaneers and New England Patriots on the horizon, the Packers offense is going to have to start clicking soon to avoid falling behind in the playoff race.

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers be able to move the ball through the air without Sammy Watkins?