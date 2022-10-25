Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96.

Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89 and held numerous different positions. he joined the team as a linebackers coach before he transitioned over to being special teams coach in 1977. After that, he was a scout for the team until 1989.

Before Gustafson joined the Packers, he won 12 letters at Northern Michigan University in football, basketball, and track.

He was also an assistant at Wyoming under Lloyd Eaton from 1962-70.

Per the Packers' official website, funeral arrangements are being handled by Nash Funeral Home.

Our thoughts are with Gustafson's family and friends.