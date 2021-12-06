Packers Announce QB Jordan Love Roster Move

The Green Bay Packers may be short a quarterback for a bit and no, it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ backup Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Packers place QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/Yw9qmxg5BM — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2021

Being on this list doesn’t mean Love won’t be active on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Because Love is fully vaccinated, he would need two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to return in less than 10 days. The same situation happened with T.J. Watt this past week with the Steelers.

Love has had limited action for the Packers this season but did start one game. It came against the Kansas City Chiefs and was only able to guide the offense to one touchdown in a 13-7 loss.

He finishes with 190 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception on 19-of-34 completions.

Love also came in against the Saints on Sept. 12 and was five-for-seven with 68 yards.

If he’s not able to back up Rodgers, that would mean Kurt Benkert would be the next man up from the practice squad.

The Packers are trying to get to 10-3 overall this Sunday against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.