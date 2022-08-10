Packers Announce The Signing Of New Running Back

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves.

The team released wide receiver Osirus Mitchell and longsnapper Steven Wirtell. With those two gone, the team brought in safety Micah Abernathy and running back Dexter Williams.

Williams was a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers during the 2019 NFL draft. Following a successful career at Notre Dame, he played two seasons with the Packers before bouncing around the league over the past few years.

Here's more about Williams from the Packers' announcement:

Williams (5-11, 212), a third-year player out of the University of Notre Dame, was originally selected by the Packers in the sixth round (No. 194 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time on Green Bay's practice squad and active roster in his first three years, appearing in seven games. After being released by the Packers following the 2021 training camp, Williams spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. Earlier this year, he played for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. Williams will wear No. 34 for the Packers.

Can Williams make the roster?