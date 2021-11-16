Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday.

The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster.

On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of practice squad LB Tipa Galeai.

#Packers place LB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve, sign LB Tipa Galeai to the active roster & announce practice squad moves. https://t.co/BoSV9BwN2M — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 16, 2021

Galeai originally signed with the Pack as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State last season. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound linebacker has been on Green Bay’s practice squad for the last two seasons.

He appeared in one game for the Packers in 2020.

In addition, Green Bay also signed two players to its practice squad; linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and running back Kerrith Whyte.

Really unfortunate for veteran Whitney Mercilus if it's a significant injury. He had 10 pressures and a sack in four games and 80 pass-rushing snaps with the Packers. Looked like a really valuable player as a backup rusher. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 15, 2021

Hamilton rejoins the team after being released just three days ago. The 23-year-old backer played in three games before getting cut. Whyte, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, spent some time with Buffalo during training camp before a brief practice squad stint with the Jags.

The Packers also released practice squad defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.

Green Bay’s defense will look to keep rolling against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pack travels to the Twin Cities with an 8-2 record and Aaron Rodgers back behind center.