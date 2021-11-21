Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL.

This would be a major blow to Green Bay.

“The fear is that Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent,” he reported on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are trailing the Vikings, 31-24, on Sunday afternoon.

The finish to Sunday afternoon’s game can be seen on FOX. Green Bay will likely have more on Jenkins’ status following the game.