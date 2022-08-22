Packers Are Working Out 4 Notable Players On Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are set to work out a few kickers on Monday afternoon.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are working out Cameron Dicker, Chandler Staton, Matt Ammendola, and Parker White.

This news comes after Mason Crosby had surgery on his right knee back in early July. He ended up starting training camp on the PUP List and has yet to kick during the preseason.

Dicker played at Texas before signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. As a Longhorn, he made 60-of-79 field goals and was a two-time All-Big 12 selection.

Staton went to Appalachian State and set the school record for points and field goals made among kickers.

Ammendola does have NFL experience after kicking for the New York Jets last season. He made 13-of-19 field goals before he was released back in March.

White went to South Carolina and set the school record for points scored.

Time will tell if Crosby is activated off the PUP List before the regular season starts.