Packers Asking Price For Jordan Love: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is back, but so is Jordan Love.

After the Packers traded up to select Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, it looked like Green Bay was ready to potentially move on from their aging superstar QB.

However, the team's front office didn't see back-to-back MVPs coming. And even with all the Aaron Rodgers drama that's gone on in small town Wisconsin, it's clear they weren't ready to move forward with Love.

Now, the team admits it doesn't know what to do with their young backup. But according to the NFL insider Ian Rapoport, if Green Bay were to deal 23-year-old signal-caller, "I'm sure the Packers would take a 2nd or maybe a 3rd rounder for Jordan Love."

The NFL world reacted to the team's reported asking price, Tuesday.

"Jordan Love having more value than Baker Mayfield is nuts," one user replied.

"Oh wow!" a Patriots insider commented.

"Yea no [expletive]," tweeted another user. "His value is a Crown Royal bag of loose change and a pack of swishers."

"What a waste of a first round pick..." a Packers fan said.

Green Bay swapped the the 30th overall pick for the Dolphins draft spot at 26, giving up a fourth-rounder in the process.