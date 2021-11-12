Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr News

Before Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers were widely reported as a favorite to land the free-agent wide receiver.

When Beckham elected to go a different route, fans from all over Packers Nation were understandably upset by the news. But when asked his thoughts on the lost free-agent opportunity, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t seem too affected.

“I’m worried about the Seattle Seahawks. I’m not going to get into all that process,” he said, per Packers insider Ryan Wood.

According to multiple reports yesterday, the Green Bay front office offered Beckham a veteran-minimum contract for the remainder of the season. Even with this lower-than-hoped-for offer, the Packers reportedly remained a top contender up until the wideout’s final decision on Thursday.

Beckham ended up signing a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Rams — joining an already-elite offensive unit of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

The Packers are now faced with the same issues they had prior to the possibility of signing Odell Beckham. With Davante Adams as the only consistent receiving target on the roster, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense could certainly use another reliable weapon in the passing game.

LaFleur and the Packers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.