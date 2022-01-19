Packers Coach Offers Promising Update On WR Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers continue to heal up ahead of their divisional round matchup against the 49ers. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic about Randall Cobb’s status for Saturday night. Telling reporters, he expects the wide receiver to play.

Per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, “Matt LaFleur on Randall Cobb: ‘I would anticipate him playing in this game.’”

Back in December, Randall Cobb was ruled out indefinitely with a “significant” core injury. The Packers placed the veteran receiver on the IR in Week 13. But he was later designated for return just before the new year.

Now seven weeks after surgery, Cobb is expected to play this Saturday. Giving one-seeded Green Bay another injury boost.

The Packers also anticipate the return of stars David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander. As well as fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The NFC North champion Packers enter Saturday night’s action as solid favorites over San Francisco.

Although historically, the 49ers have given GB some trouble in the postseason. Perhaps most famously in the game that saw former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick run wild on the Packers defense. Setting the NFL’s playoff record for rushing yards by a QB with 181.

It’s hard to imagine a strengthened Green Bay team falling to San Fran this time. But that’s why they play the games, right?