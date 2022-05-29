Packers Coach Predicts Future "Problem" For Opposing Defenses

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers finally drafted a wide receiver.

After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay moved up from one of those acquired picks to select Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick.

While replacing Adams is an incredibly difficult task, the Packers have high hopes for the newcomer.

In a profile by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich gushed over Watson.

"His combination of size and speed is great," Stenavich said. "He’s a big guy. He can move. He’s going to be a problem once he figures things out."

Packers veteran wideout Randall Cobb also sung the neophyte's praises.

"He has the total package," Cobb said. "Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted."

His older brother, Tre Watson, said the 6'4", 208-pound receiver has "got traits that few humans on the earth possess in terms of size, speed, athletic ability." However, the former Maryland linebacker also noted that his sibling is "the same way" cognitively.

Watson only compiled 105 receptions in four years at North Dakota State, but the Packers are nevertheless enamored with his upside.

They also will have to hope the 23-year-old progresses quickly, as the defending NFC North champions didn't make any other major moves to bolster their receiving corps beyond signing Sammy Watkins. Watson should get an opportunity to translate his abilities to NFL success right out of the gate.