Packers Could Get Involved With 3 Prominent Wide Receivers

Following the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers are on the hunt for their next great WR1.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the Packers will go after three big-name wide receiver options in this year's free-agent market: Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

"All of those guys would make sense for Green Bay, who I would say might add another receiver at some point," Rapoport said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The Packers selected North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 draft, but the team still has a long way to go before it boasts a solid receiving corps for back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Which of these free-agent wide receivers would be the best fit in Green Bay?