Packers Could Get Involved With Wide Receivers: Fans React

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers don't seem to be satisfied at the wide receiver position.

Yes, they did sign Sammy Watkins off the free-agent market and still have Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb, plus the rest of them mainly consist of rookies.

The most notable rookie is Christian Watson from North Dakota State after he was picked in the second round of the draft.

They still may need that veteran receiver that puts up good numbers and be another target for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Packers are going to be involved in trying to get one of Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, or Odell Beckham Jr.

"I think the Packers are going to be involved in this market," Rapoport said. "This is actually a great market for them because let's say you're Jarvis Landry or Julio Jones. You're probably not going to get $15 million, you're probably not going to get $10 million. The Packers would be one of those teams you'd want to join where maybe you make $3 million with some incentives but you know you have the chance to make the Super Bowl. That is actually attractive."

Packers fans are pretty excited about this news.

It remains to be seen if the Packers aggressively go after one of these receivers.