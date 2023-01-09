Packers Defensive Back Explains His Confusing Move Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Packers corner Rasul Douglas took to Twitter to defend himself on Monday after fans were wondering what he was doing during a Lions field goal attempt at the end of the first half.

As Detroit lined up to take the kick, Douglas walked down the line of scrimmage to try to swipe at the ball.

Long snapper Dan Skipper took offense to the move, leading to retaliation from Douglas and a 15-yard penalty that turned a 48-yard FG into a 33-yard one.

Here's what Douglas had to say for himself:

"Crazy people don’t get why I did this," the veteran DB said. "He missed a kick earlier in the game and we called timeout on this play. I wasn’t about to let him get a free kick so I did this. Now me hitting him after he pushed me I take full accountability for."

Regardless of the reason, Douglas' actions helped the Lions put points on the board in a 20-16 game.