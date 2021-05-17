Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season.

Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.

“I’ve got nothing new to update,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this weekend. “We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. We’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”

The Packers have added some quarterback depth this week, signing Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert to their roster. Along with Rodgers and 2020 first round pick Jordan Love, the team now has four QBs on the roster.

However, it doesn’t appear that Green Bay is extremely confident in any of them sans-Rodgers. According to the latest from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are demanding a quarterback back in any Rodgers trade package.

Denver has been the team mentioned the most for Rodgers. The Broncos have two notable quarterbacks on the roster in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Perhaps one of those quarterbacks will be included in a trade if one does happen before the season.