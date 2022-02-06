The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have several notable decisions to make this offseason.

Green Bay brought veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb back this season, much to the pleasure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the Packers are reportedly expected to release the veteran wide receiver heading into the 2022 offseason.

Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the latest on the potential move earlier this week, according to various reports.

Cobb, 31, had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

The veteran wide receiver, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be too worried about his offseason status.

The Packers are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC North franchise has several important decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

