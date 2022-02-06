Packers Reportedly Expected To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have several notable decisions to make this offseason.

Green Bay brought veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb back this season, much to the pleasure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the Packers are reportedly expected to release the veteran wide receiver heading into the 2022 offseason.

Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the latest on the potential move earlier this week, according to various reports.

Cobb, 31, had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

The veteran wide receiver, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be too worried about his offseason status.

Disney World… where dreams come true!!! My kids meet their idols- Mickey & Lighting McQueen. I met mine… Michael Jordan. MJ. The 🐐 — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) February 6, 2022

The Packers are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC North franchise has several important decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.