Packers Expected To Hire Aaron Rodgers-Approved Coach

The Packers are expected to hire longtime NFL assistant and former Green Bay offensive coordinator Tom Clements as the team’s next quarterbacks coach.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork, this hire is expected to be “welcomed highly” by Aaron Rodgers as he ponders his football future.

One of the main reasons Rodgers expressed discontent with the Packers organization last offseason was his perceived lack of input when it came to major front office decisions. A Rodgers-approved hire like this could go a long way in convincing him to stay put in Green Bay this coming season.

Clements first joined the Packers organization as quarterbacks coach in 2006. After working closely with Rodgers for six seasons, he was promoted to offensive coordinator where he led the Green Bay offense from 2012-16. His most recent NFL coaching gig came as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20).

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his future with the Packers franchise sometime in late February of early March.