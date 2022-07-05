Packers Expecting 1 Player To Be More Explosive This Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers know that AJ Dillon hasn't lived up to his full potential yet.

Dillon only rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. He then stepped up a bit more last season and rushed for 803 yards and five touchdowns off 187 carries.

Running backs coach Ben Sirmans thinks that everyone will see Dillon put everything together during this upcoming season.

“He’s got that type of ability. He can make you miss in the open field. You think about the plays like the Chicago run that he had,” Sirmans said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He’s faster than what most people think. He’s got the ability to put a little juke on you, even for a guy his size. So really it’s just putting all those facets to his game and putting them together. I do think he’ll have more explosive runs this year.”

If Dillon does have more explosive runs, it'll only make the Packers' backfield that much more deadly. They still have Aaron Jones ready to play and he's due for a bounce-back season after only rushing for 799 yards last year.

There's a real chance that the Packers will have the best 1-2 punch among running backs in the NFL next season.