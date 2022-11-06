Packers Fan Lil Wayne Reacts To Team's Fifth Straight Loss

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: Rap artist Lil Wayne applauds in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Things went from bad to worse for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

They came into this game against the Detroit Lions on a four-game losing streak and it became five after they lost, 15-9.

Shortly after the loss, Packers fan Lil Wayne took to Twitter to say that the season is over.

"RIP to the season, we should've gotten rid of 12 before the season," Lil Wayne tweeted.

That's a direct shot at Aaron Rodgers, especially after he had a brutal showing. Rodgers finished the game with 291 yards and one touchdown but threw three costly interceptions.

All three interceptions came when the Packers were in the red zone. It's the first time that Rodgers has thrown three red-zone interceptions in his career.

The Packers are now 3-6 and look destined to be 3-7 following next Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.