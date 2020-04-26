1 NFL Fan Base Was The Angriest About Their Team’s Draft

One NFL fan base appeared to be angrier with their team’s 2020 draft picks than everyone else this weekend. They made that clear on social media from Thursday night through Saturday evening.

The Green Bay Packers had arguably the worst draft among NFL teams. Of course, we won’t really know if that’s the case until years into the future, but for now, the historic franchise did not give their fan base much to be excited about.

Green Bay is coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and most Packers fans wanted the team to draft some help on offense for Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the franchise drafted his eventual replacement, Utah State QB Jordan Love, in Round 1.

The Packers went on to take Boston College RB A.J. Dillon and Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara in rounds two and three. Dillon and Deguara are offensive players, but they’re not the wide receivers Green Bay fans wanted.

Green Bay went on to take three offensive linemen, a linebacker, a defensive end and a safety in the fourth through seventh rounds. The Packers did not draft a single wide receiver.

The Packers’ fan base was very upset with the Love pick on Thursday night and the franchise’s selections on Friday and Saturday didn’t seem to make up for it.

Aaron Rodgers: draft me a weapon Packer Fans: draft someone to help Aaron Rodgers Experts: The Packers need to draft Rodgers a skill player Packers Organization: Quarterback? You guys want a quarterback? Okay. All of Green Bay: #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SsgdYpuoxC — Adam King (@AdamKingKFVS) April 24, 2020

It’s still way too early to actually judge a team’s draft, though, so maybe the Packers will end up having one of the best 2020 classes.

But for now, Green Bay fans aren’t happy.