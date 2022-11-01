Packers Fans Are Not Happy With The Trade Deadline News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Green Bay Packers fans in the stands in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers approached this year's trade deadline with a blatant need at the wide receiver position. And as the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET, the organization has yet to make a move to improve wideout talent.

Understandably, Packers fans aren't too happy about this lack of action.

"The trade deadline is fun for literally everyone except Packers fans," one wrote.

"The front office doesn’t want to over spend or listen to their fans," another said.

"Its every year. They sit back as teams get better and think they are big braining everyone," another added.

The Packers reportedly had a deal on the table for former Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, but the Bears swooped in with a better offer. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was also considered a high-value target before the deadline closed.

From the looks of things, Aaron Rodgers will have to make do with his current wide receiver depth chart as the season wears on.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still an outside option for the Packers.