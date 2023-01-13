Packers General Manager Asked If He Could Tell Aaron Rodgers Team Is Moving On

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is heading into what may be the defining offseason of his career. It all hinges upon how the team deals with embattled quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking to the media this week, Gutekunst was asked if he would be capable of looking Rodgers in the eyes and telling him that the team is moving on. Gutekunst replied that he would if he had to - but made it clear that he doesn't have to right now.

"If we get to that point, it's just we're not at that point," Gutekunst said.

That certainly seems to be a softer stance than simply saying that the team has no intentions of moving on from Rodgers. Two years ago he might have simply dismissed any questions about Rodgers' status with the team.

But over the past couple of years there have been a lot of cracks emerging in the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

From Rodgers' vaccine snafu to his constant hinting at retirement to the team's meltdown in 2022, things are looking rough for the two sides.

Compound all of that with the Packers seemingly having their successor in backup quarterback Jordan Love and the decision to part ways with Rodgers doesn't seem nearly as daunting as it might have been a year ago.

Has Rodgers played his final down in Titletown?