Packers General Manager Has Honest Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Comment

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10.

Jordan Love has played behind veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers since he was selected by the Packers with a first-round pick in 2020.

If Rodgers decides to return for another season in Green Bay, 2023 will be Love's fourth season sitting on the sideline.

There's no question that four backup seasons is longer than typical for a first-round draft pick, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst can see this mold working again next year.

"I definitely think he's ready to play, he's chomping at the bit, but at the same time we're going to do what's best for the Green Bay Packers," he said, per team insider Ryan Wood.

There's heavy speculation that Rodgers could be retiring sometime this offseason. But if he did so, he would be giving up a $60 million payday on his 2023 contract year with the Packers.

Love stepped in to relieve Rodgers during four games this past season, completing 14/21 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Whenever Rodgers' time does come, the Packers will have a quarterback heir with extensive experience and knowledge of the Green Bay offense.