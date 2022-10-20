Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers News On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered against the New York Giants two weeks ago and it seemed to affect him against the New York Jets this past week.

But the Packers had some encouraging news on their star quarterback ahead of Week 7. After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Rodgers was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Better still, Rodgers' could be getting a boost to his receiving corps soon. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was practicing in pads and could be activated off injured reserve soon.

The Packers are dealing with injuries to receivers Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb. So they're probably going to need Watkins back whether he's 100-percent or not.

The Packers are now on a rare two-game losing streak - already matching their loss total from their first two seasons under Matt LaFleur. People are working around the clock to figure out what's wrong with the Packers, though to some the answer is obvious.

Simply put, Green Bay's offense just hasn't been the same since they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, after ranking top 10 in offense in each of the last two years, the Packers are in the middle of the pack offensively.

Rodgers getting back to full health will probably go a long way towards the team returning to their winning ways. But if they don't, they've got a long, long season ahead of them.