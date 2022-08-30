Packers Get Encouraging Injury News On Mason Crosby

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mason Crosby has missed the preseason and all of training camp after undergoing a knee scope this summer, but the Packers received some good news about the veteran kicker on Tuesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Crosby passed his physical and he's now off the PUP list.

Crosby has been Green Bay's kicker dating back to 2007 and is the longest-tenured Packer in history this side of Brett Favre.

Since being drafted by the Packers in the sixth-round out of Colorado, Crosby has been one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL (last season notwithstanding).

The 15-year vet is coming off the second-worst season of his career, hitting on just 73.5% of his kicks.

The Pack will be banking on a healthy Crosby to bounce back in 2022.