Packers Get Major Boost Before Kickoff vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers are getting a nice shot in the arm on defense this week.

According to the team, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and cornerback Eric Stokes are active versus the Seahawks.

Packers DL Kenny Clark & CB Eric Stokes are both ACTIVE vs. Seattle.

The two starters were listed as “questionable” coming into Week 10. Clark is dealing with a back injury, while Stokes has been dealing with a knee.

The Packers’ Pro Bowl D-tackle was limited in practice all week. He left the field in the third quarter of last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stokes missed the entirety of the Chiefs game. His injury developed during pregame warmups.

Green Bay will need all of its horses on defense with Seattle QB Russell Wilson back from the IR.

The seven-time Pro Bowler fought back from a serious finger injury and says he feels “pretty dang close” to 100 percent.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day because he's Wolverine.

Aaron Rodgers also returns for the Pack this week.

Green Bay’s leading man missed the Chiefs game due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. Expect the three-time MVP to come out firing in this one.

Rodgers more than likely wants to try to silence his critics after drawing the ire of many for his misleading remarks and skirting of the league’s COVID-19 rules for unvaccinated players.