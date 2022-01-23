The Green Bay Packers could be without their thumper in the backfield for the rest of Saturday night’s game. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, running back AJ Dillon is questionable going forward after leaving the field in noticeable pain.

“Packers RB AJ Dillon has a chest injury and is questionable to return,” Demovsky reported.

Should Dillon not be able to return, that would be a huge loss for Green Bay’s offense. Dillon is the team’s main power back when they need to churn out hard earned yards.

While Aaron Jones is more than capable of handling the load, Dillon brings a different element to the Packers’ run game. Prior to Dillon’s exit, he gained 25 yards on seven attempts. Along with the Packers only touchdown of the game so far, early in the first quarter.

We’ll continue to monitor the Packers RB’s status midway through the fourth.