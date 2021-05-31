Report: What Packers GM Is Telling Teams About Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly not budging on Aaron Rodgers.

While the superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Green Bay, the Packers are reportedly unwilling to trade him.

According to a Monday morning report from The Athletic, the Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, is still telling teams that he “will not” trade Rodgers.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is still holding firm to the stance that he “will not” trade Aaron Rodgers, a source tells @mattschneidman. Latest here ⤵️https://t.co/IaT7fPCMkd — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) May 31, 2021

Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. Some believe the superstar quarterback will hold out – or even retire – if he’s not moved ahead of the 2021 season.

The MVP quarterback opened up about his feelings during an interview with Kenny Mayne.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Rodgers added that it’s mostly about his relationships with the front office.

“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.”